Bluff City Life: Friday, 14 Jan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Here’s what’s in today’s show:

5 Hacks for Happiness

We are elevating you to the happiness scale with a few ways to uplift you throughout 2022 and beyond.

Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & International Bestselling Author | danniedenovo.com

The Naked Raygun

An old cocktail classic stripped down. We’re having fun with the Naked Raygun.

Memphis Armored Fight Club

Prepare to dual here in Mid-South! How this old-fashioned armored sport comes to life in the Bluff City.

memphisarmoredfightclub.com

The True Cost of Owning a Pet

A furry friend can come with unseen costs and it’s not all financial. A pet expert reveals the true costs of pet ownership and how you can set them up for a healthy life.

Andrea Arden | Pet Expert, Author, Director of Andrea Arden Dog Training | andreaarden.com

Pet Safety for Winter Weather

Man’s best friend meets Old Man Winter. How to keep your pets warm and cozy throughout the season.

Surprising Foods that Boost Mental Health

A good night’s sleep could start with what you eat. How to cook up the recipes designed to get you the best zzzz’s possible.

Dr. Uma Naidoo | Author, Harvard Trained Nutritional Psychiatrist & Nutrition Specialist | umanaidoomd.com

Wild Card Weekend

Get pumped for wild card weekend. Before the gridiron face off - I sit down with Yahoo sports to breakdown how you can get in your bets.

Minty Bets & Ariel Epstein | Reporter & Analyst for Yahoo Sports | sports.yahoo.com

Inside Chimp Haven

Protecting to prosper. Go inside this grand safe haven for chimpanzees.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.