Armed robbery reported near Rhodes College campus

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking to charge two suspects responsible for an armed robbery near Rhodes College.

It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at an apartment complex on North Parkway Avenue.

Rhodes College sent a notice to students saying the victim was affiliated with the school.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan. One person is also in custody

No one was injured during the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

