Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

American Deli in Memphis targeted during robbery; suspects connected to other robberies

American Deli in Memphis targeted during robbery; suspects connected to other robberies
American Deli in Memphis targeted during robbery; suspects connected to other robberies(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help after a local restaurant was targeted during an armed robbery.

Investigators say last Thursday, three armed males forced the American Deli workers at the Park Avenue location to hand over money from the register, then ran from the scene.

Memphis police say the suspects are connected to a number of businesses robberies in the city.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business
Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business
Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Show horse missing after Agricenter’s Battle in the Saddle competition
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital marks its 50th heart transplant