American Deli in Memphis targeted during robbery; suspects connected to other robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help after a local restaurant was targeted during an armed robbery.

Investigators say last Thursday, three armed males forced the American Deli workers at the Park Avenue location to hand over money from the register, then ran from the scene.

Memphis police say the suspects are connected to a number of businesses robberies in the city.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

