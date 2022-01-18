Advertise with Us
Active virus cases top 25K in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 18
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 18
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 1,052 newly confirmed cases with no additional deaths Tuesday.

There are also another 321 pediatric cases in Shelby County.

There are currently 25,831 active cases with over 6,000 among children. School-aged children account for about 21% of all active cases

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 205,793 confirmed and probable cases and the death toll has reached 2,808.

The county’s positivity rate took a downturn last week after reporting a record-high rate of 43.1% for the week of Dec. 26. On Friday, the health department reported the rate dropped to 35.9%.

An update on the positivity rate is expected to come by the end of this week.

In the meantime, health leaders are still pushing for more vaccinations in Shelby County.

Here’s how the data is stacking up:

  • 548,684 total people vaccinated
  • 1,172,954 total vaccinations administered
  • 9,504 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
  • 1,358 average vaccinations per day over the last seven days

For more information on COVID-19 in the Memphis/Shelby County area, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

