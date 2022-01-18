$20M grant to help preserve historically black churches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fund to help preserve historically Black churches announced a huge donation on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund received $20 million for its Preserving Black Churches Project.

The project will help more than 50 churches across the country in the next three years.

The associate director says the project will build on the work they’ve already done to help churches like Clayborn Temple in Memphis, which has gotten funding in the past.

“Knowing that there’s more need out there, there are many Black churches both small, large, urban, rural, suburban areas. This will allow us to do more targeted action on a broader basis with Black churches across the country,” said Tiffany Tolbert, associate director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation also plans to work with congregations to find uses for vacant buildings and use resources to help meet needs in their communities.

The first grant cycle opens in late summer or early fall.

