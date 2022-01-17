Youth organization cleans streets of Whitehaven in honor of MLK Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Memphians of all ages, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. means stepping up to serve one another.

“It means helping out, clearing all this trash and pollution,” said 14-year-old Jamelah Boykin.

Boykin and several other members of the nonprofit organization, Memphis Empire, joined together to clean the streets of Whitehaven Monday morning.

“It’s something that we do every year. We like to give back to the community,” said Jamaica Webster-Monger, the owner of Memphis Empire.

Giving back is what the nonprofit organization aims to do all year round.

“We reach out and mentor children from different walks of life. We go out and clean up in the community. We also feed the homeless. We help tutor the children when they get out of school. We have a dance team that falls under Memphis Empire just to give the children in the neighborhood something to do,” Webster-Monger said.

Memphis Empire invited children from Pre-K to 12th grade to participate in the clean-up. Adults even joined in Monday to honor the civil rights hero.

“This day means a lot to me because Dr. Martin Luther King did so much for our community, and it means a lot to me to be able to do the same,” Webster-Monger said.

To learn more about Memphis Empire, visit the organization’s site here.

