Wendy Moten to sing national anthem at Grizzlies MLK game
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday’s Grizzlies game against the Chicago Bulls, will have a special tribute before tipoff.
Memphis native Wendy Motive, who won second place on NBC’s “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem.
She will also be a part of a special halftime performance featuring a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. along with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Angie Stone and the Grammy-nominated Queen of Memphis Soul Carla Thomas.
Tipoff for the annual game is at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.