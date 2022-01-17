Advertise with Us
Wendy Moten to sing national anthem at Grizzlies MLK game

Memphis native Wendy Moten on 'The Voice'
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday’s Grizzlies game against the Chicago Bulls, will have a special tribute before tipoff.

Memphis native Wendy Motive, who won second place on NBC’s “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem.

She will also be a part of a special halftime performance featuring a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. along with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Angie Stone and the Grammy-nominated Queen of Memphis Soul Carla Thomas.

Tipoff for the annual game is at 2:30 p.m.

