Wendy Moten to sing national anthem at Grizzlies MLK game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday’s Grizzlies game against the Chicago Bulls, will have a special tribute before tipoff.

Memphis native Wendy Motive, who won second place on NBC’s “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem.

She will also be a part of a special halftime performance featuring a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. along with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Angie Stone and the Grammy-nominated Queen of Memphis Soul Carla Thomas.

Tipoff for the annual game is at 2:30 p.m.

