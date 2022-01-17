Vaccine event kicks off MLK Days of Service weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A push to get more people vaccinated.

Volunteers from Volunteer Memphis, Christ Community Health Services, Baptist and the Shelby County Health Department offered free vaccines at multiple locations this weekend.

Action News 5 photojournalist Brandon Lau captured what some volunteers had to say:

“We are doing our launch of Sleeves Up Memphis, which is come out, get vaccinated, get your shots, and do everything you need to stay safe and healthy,” said Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis.

“Wellness is so important, and a part of anything we do in service to humanity, mankind, we need to be well, we need to take care of our temple,” said Dr. Keith Norman from Baptist hospital.

”This is our 6th annual MLK Days of Service, and it’s our first time doing the Family Health and Wellness Day... As a part of this overall effort, we have been working with the Shelby Health Department, University of Memphis, and Lemoyne Owen College to help drive the message around getting vaccinated and really taking care of your health,” Crenshaw said.

”The message is very simple, there’s no way forward unless we all take the vaccination. we want to make sure that we keep ourselves well, and that we’re looking out for our fellow man. This was a big part of what Dr. King shared, the care of others,” Dr. Norman said.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in our COVID cases across Shelby County, specifically our pediatric population,” said Pediatric Emergency Medicine Doctor for Baptist Children Emergency Room Dr. Sweeti Jain.

”Everyone needs to get the information that they need to be able to make the right decision,” Crenshaw said.

”I respect anyone’s decision to vaccinate or to not vaccinate but i just encourage you to think about it... We want everyone to have the right education, the right information... So i just encourage you to ask and seek out the information, and either way, you know, i respect your decision,” Dr. Jain said.

