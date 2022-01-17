Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

U.S. to launch online portal for at-home COVID-19 tests this week

By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the omicron variant surges across the country, the Biden administration plans to make free at-home tests available.

The White House is set to launch a website where folks can order at-home COVID-19 tests online and get those tests in the mail.

The Biden administration purchased 500 million tests last month that will be free for Americans who order them through the online portal. While the website has already launched, people cannot begin ordering tests until Ja. 19.

Once an individual does order a test, they will be sent through the U.S. postal service within 7 to 12 days. Americans can order up to four testing kits per person. The Biden administration announced their plan to purchase another batch of 1 million at-home tests as well.

Also this week, President Biden is expected to announce plans to get free masks to Americans as well. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control updated its mask guidelines to encourage people to wear N95s as they serve to better protect against the omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman
36-year-old killed in overnight single vehicle crash
36-year-old killed in overnight in single vehicle crash
Winter weather moves out of the Mid-South
Winter weather moves out of the Mid-South
Winter weather road conditions
Wintry mix creates slushy road conditions across the Mid-South
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022

Latest News

The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, despite...
Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to reconvene in January.
Medical Cannabis Act passes MS Senate, heads for House
Mississippi medical cannabis act passes the state senate
Medical Cannabis Act passes MS Senate, heads for House
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19