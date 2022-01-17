Unseasonably cold to start the week and to end it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds east of Memphis in west TN with sunshine in eastern AR and northwest MS through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will bring heavy rain by early afternoon. Rain will be on and off through early evening. There could be a brief wintry mix on Wednesday night, but we are not expecting any travel impacts. Temperatures will still be in the lower to mid 50s on Wednesday afternoon, but overnight lows will be in the low 20s as cold air arrives behind the front. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows near 20 degrees.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

