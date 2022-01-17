Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Sunshine today, but rain moves back in mid-week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. There will be sunshine today, which will help temperatures climb to the mid 40s. Any remaining snow will likely melt away this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 30s overnight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will bring heavy rain by early afternoon. Rain will be on and off through early evening. There could be a brief wintry mix on Wednesday night, but we are not expecting any travel impacts. Temperatures will still be in the lower to mid 50s on Wednesday afternoon, but overnight lows will be in the low 20s as cold air arrives behind the front. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows near 20 degrees.

