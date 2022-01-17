Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shelby County COVID-19 case increase by 1.6K

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 17
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another 1,613 COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 204,741 and 2,808 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

SCHD data shows the current seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is 1,950 cases per day.

There are currently 25,270 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,736 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 35.9% for the week ending in Jan. 8. That’s a drop from the previous week’s rate of 43.1% -- the highest positivity rate ever reported in Shelby County.

Shelby County is averaging 1,581 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of 700,000.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 548,355 total people vaccinated
  • 1,171,954 total vaccinations administered
  • 11,064 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

