Police trying to ID car break-in suspect accused of ramming officer’s car

Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle outside an east Memphis hotel, then ramming an officer's squad car.(MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle outside an east Memphis hotel, then ramming an officer’s squad car.

Police responded to the Hilton Hotel near Poplar and I-240 around 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle prowler.

When the officer arrived, police say the suspect took off after ramming the officer’s squad car.

The suspect was driving a silver 2015-2018 Ford Edge with no tags on the vehicle. The only description of the driver was that he or she was wearing a dark hoodie.

Police say the suspect broke the rear window of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and took a wallet and clothes valued at $2,000.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect’s vehicle. Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help identify the driver.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

