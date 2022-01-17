Police trying to ID car break-in suspect accused of ramming officer’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle outside an east Memphis hotel, then ramming an officer’s squad car.
Police responded to the Hilton Hotel near Poplar and I-240 around 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle prowler.
When the officer arrived, police say the suspect took off after ramming the officer’s squad car.
The suspect was driving a silver 2015-2018 Ford Edge with no tags on the vehicle. The only description of the driver was that he or she was wearing a dark hoodie.
Police say the suspect broke the rear window of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and took a wallet and clothes valued at $2,000.
Police released surveillance images of the suspect’s vehicle. Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help identify the driver.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.