Patchy fog possible overnight otherwise rain arrives midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Get ready for another cold night as temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible overnight and there could be some freezing fog in west Tennessee which could cause a slick spot or two on the roads. Tuesday afternoon will be a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the 50s!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warmer with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Winds: South at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Winds: South at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will bring heavy rain by early afternoon. Rain will be on and off through early evening. There could be a brief wintry mix on Wednesday night, but we are not expecting any travel impacts. Temperatures will still be in the lower to mid 50s on Wednesday afternoon, but overnight lows will be in the low 20s as cold air arrives behind the front. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows near 20 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.