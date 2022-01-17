National Civil Rights Museum to honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians and the nation will take time to honor the late great Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. Whether it be through acts of service or reflection, there are many ways people can honor King’s dream.

It’s going to be a busy day at the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum is taking a hybrid approach to the day this year. From free admission to a virtual presentation.

Guests who had the chance to reserve a spot for Monday’s booked slots will have the opportunity to visit the museum for free, thanks to FedEx, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be limited capacity at the museum as they continue health and safety protocols including mask-wearing with sanitizing stations.

NCRM President Dr. Russell Wigginton also says they’re continuing the traditional service opportunities as well.

“We have service opportunities where Vitalent will be here with a blood drive and Mid-South Food Bank,” said Wigginton. “We are accepting contributions for them. We will also have kits for children to take home and learn more about Dr. King. It will be a vibrant day.”

He went on to say they’re prepared for the influx of visitors today and hopes people use today as a catalyst for continued service.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.