MLK Days of Service continues with community clean-up event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, individuals and organizations are taking time to give back to the Mid-South to honor the civil rights hero.

This year marks the sixth annual MLK Days of Service. For the last few days, folks have taken time to participate in service projects around Memphis and Shelby County. On Monday, SoulsvilleUSA Neighborhoods Development District will bring people together for a clean-up event.

Monday’s efforts to beautify parts of the city follow a weekend event hosted by Volunteer Memphis. It teamed up with other organizations to offer free vaccines in several locations around town.

Volunteer Memphis CEO and President Reggie Crenshaw said the event was the start of an even bigger effort to promote health and wellness.

“We are doing our launch of Sleeves Up Memphis, which is come out, get vaccinated, get your shots, and do everything you need to stay safe and healthy,” said Crenshaw.

Dr. Keith Norman says getting vaccinated is an important part of getting through the pandemic. He also says caring for one another was what Dr. King pushed for.

The clean-up event with SoulsvilleUSA will begin at 9 a.m. at the “I LOVE SOULSVILLE” mural on Mclemore and Mississippi Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.