Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MLK Days of Service continues with community clean-up event

By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, individuals and organizations are taking time to give back to the Mid-South to honor the civil rights hero.

This year marks the sixth annual MLK Days of Service. For the last few days, folks have taken time to participate in service projects around Memphis and Shelby County. On Monday, SoulsvilleUSA Neighborhoods Development District will bring people together for a clean-up event.

Monday’s efforts to beautify parts of the city follow a weekend event hosted by Volunteer Memphis. It teamed up with other organizations to offer free vaccines in several locations around town.

Volunteer Memphis CEO and President Reggie Crenshaw said the event was the start of an even bigger effort to promote health and wellness.

“We are doing our launch of Sleeves Up Memphis, which is come out, get vaccinated, get your shots, and do everything you need to stay safe and healthy,” said Crenshaw.

Dr. Keith Norman says getting vaccinated is an important part of getting through the pandemic. He also says caring for one another was what Dr. King pushed for.

The clean-up event with SoulsvilleUSA will begin at 9 a.m. at the “I LOVE SOULSVILLE” mural on Mclemore and Mississippi Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman
36-year-old killed in overnight single vehicle crash
36-year-old killed in overnight in single vehicle crash
Winter weather moves out of the Mid-South
Winter weather moves out of the Mid-South
Winter weather road conditions
Wintry mix creates slushy road conditions across the Mid-South
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022

Latest News

Vaccine event kicks off MLK Days of Service weekend
Vaccine event kicks off MLK Days of Service weekend
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
City of Memphis moves warming center to North Frayser Community Center