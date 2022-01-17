MLK Day events in the Mid-South
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of events happening in the Mid-South in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- National Civil Rights Museum King Day 2022 | 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. | free admission
- Southern Christian Leadership Conference | Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 1098 South Wellington | noon
- MLK Day of Service | 9 a.m. - noon
- Community clean-up and landscaping event.
- Group will meet at the “I LOVE SOULSVILLE” mural
- Race for Reconciliation | Autozone Park | noon
- Event includes a 5K run and 1-mile fun walk
- To buy packs of discounted event tickets for staff, students, church or civic groups, email kconlee@r4r.one. Rates for group registrations for parties of 50, 100 and 150 are $35 per person.
- Memphis Grizzlies 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game | FedExForum | tipoff at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.