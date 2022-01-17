Memphis Zoo’s Sumatran tiger Ratu dies at 16

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has lost another one of its four-legged furry friends.

Zoo officials say their 16-year-old Sumatran tiger Ratu passed away Sunday due to geriatric kidney failure.

Ratu first arrived at Memphis Zoo in 2007 at the age of two. She was one of about 500 Sumatran tigers left in the world, according to the zoo.

Memphis Zoo's Sumatran tiger Ratu dies (Memphis Zoo)

Anna Chaney, the assistant Curator of Cat Country, describes Ratu as “strong willed and very intelligent -- she did things her way at all times.”

The memoir for Ratu can be read in full at memphiszoo.org.

