Memphis SCLC holds celebration of life for MLK

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) chapter, part of an organization founded by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., held a celebration of King’s life Monday afternoon.

Memphians filled into the Great Mt. Moriah Baptist Church off South Wellington for the event dedicated to the man who walked the streets of Memphis in the name of civil rights over 50 years ago.

A crowd gathers at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Memphis to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., put on by the @NationalSCLC Memphis Chapter. @WMCActionNews5 #SCLC #MartinLutherKing #MLK #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/FBEQgoR6HR — Parker King (@King_Reports) January 17, 2022

For all the work over the past half-century, the head of the Memphis SCLC, Pastor Walter Womack, says the Bluff City has a ways to go.

“I think he would say that our dream has yet to be fulfilled and that there’s much work that still needs to be done in our communities, in our neighborhoods, in our workplaces,” Womack said.

Womack referenced the last year of historic homicide rates in Memphis but also looked to future initiatives from the SCLC, which is partnering with groups like the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association.

The initiative that Womack calls a Love Crusade is still in the planning stage. He said the initiative will feature mentorships and anger management courses, among other resources.

“We are very optimistic that these programs that we are implementing are going to be very helpful in our fight against violent crime,” Womack said.

“The King legacy reminds us that change and progress actually start at the grassroots,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris during his remarks at the event. “Everybody, anybody can be an agent of change.”

Leaders like Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland echoed Womack’s feelings, that a city greatly impacted by the influence of King must carry on that influence toward fulfilling the dream.

