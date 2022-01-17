Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Stabbing suspect arrested with knife, said he was there to ‘kill Jesus’, sheriff’s office says

Timothy Chevrette
Timothy Chevrette(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Massachusetts man is behind bars after Fayette County deputies say he stabbed a man at a Mason gas station in early January.

On Jan. 4, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Longtown Shell gas station along Highway 59 for reports of a stabbing. Investigators said a 66-year-old man was exiting the store when a man entered and began attacking him with a knife.

The suspect fled in a gray Chevrolet Sonic, according to witnesses on scene.

Deputies say a U.S Marine Corps member who entered the store after the incident helped provide first aid to the victim. The victim is still recovering from the attack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle through surveillance video and alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies on the attempted first-degree murder warrants for the driver, 25-year-old Timothy Chevrette of Massachusetts.

That same day, Arkansas law enforcement arrested Chevrette in Benton, Arkansas after police say he entered a gas station with a knife saying he was there to “kill Jesus.” Chevrette was released from custody several days later.

On Jan. 13, Virginia State Police arrested Chevrette following a traffic stop in Dublin, Virginia.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office say Chevrette is awaiting extradition back to Fayette County to face the attempted first-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An off-duty Memphis police lieutenant was shot Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 outside his home in Desoto...
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman
36-year-old killed in overnight single vehicle crash
36-year-old killed in overnight in single vehicle crash
Winter weather moves out of the Mid-South
Winter weather moved through the Mid-South early Sunday morning
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

Monroe (Blanche) Anywhere between 6 and 11 years old! Just like Blanche, she will never reveal...
Gallery: ‘Golden Girls’ of Memphis Humane Society honor Betty White
Youth organization cleans streets of Whitehaven in honor of MLK Day
Youth organization cleans streets of Whitehaven in honor of MLK Day
Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle outside an east...
Police trying to ID car break-in suspect accused of ramming officer’s car
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Jan. 17
Shelby County COVID-19 case increase by 1.6K