‘Golden Girls’ of Memphis Humane Society honor Betty White

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Betty White would have been 100 years old Monday.

In honor of her life and legacy, fans are preparing for the Betty White Challenge, including in the Mid-South.

The Humane Society in Memphis is taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge with a few golden girls of its own, encouraging animal lovers to consider taking home a senior dog or cat.

Those interested in adopting can fill out an application here.

