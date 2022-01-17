‘Golden Girls’ of Memphis Humane Society honor Betty White

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Betty White would have been 100 years old Monday.

In honor of her life and legacy, fans are preparing for the Betty White Challenge, including in the Mid-South.

Autoplay Caption

The Humane Society in Memphis is taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge with a few golden girls of its own, encouraging animal lovers to consider taking home a senior dog or cat.

Those interested in adopting can fill out an application here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.