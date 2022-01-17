Free COVID-19 test kits available in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Health is making free COVID-19 test kits available to anyone in need.

If you would like to get a test, they can be picked up at the department of health building in West Memphis at 901 N 7th Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ADH did not specify how many tests are available to each person/household.

‼️FREE COVID TEST KITS‼️ The Arkansas Department of Health in West Memphis will have FREE Covid test kits Monday, January 17. 901 N 7th Street, West Memphis, AR. 8:30AM-4:00PM Posted by The City of West Memphis on Sunday, January 16, 2022

