Firefighters find man dead after Memphis apartment fire

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to an early morning fire that broke out Monday at an apartment complex.

Fire investigators say firefighters arrived on the scene just before 5 a.m. where smoke was coming from a building in the Deerfield Apartments. The fire was out by 5:14 a.m.

The cause of the fire was “determined to be careless use of smoking materials in the bedroom area,” according to MFD.

During a search, a man was found dead in a bedroom. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

MFD says it will not release the victim’s personal information until he is positively identified and his family is notified.

Investigators also do not know if there was a working smoke alarm in the residence.

The fire caused a total of $20,000 in structural damage.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

