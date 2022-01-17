Advertise with Us
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said an off-duty Memphis police lieutenant was ambushed while he was leaving for work Monday morning.

It happened as he was backing out of his driveway.

He was shot once. The search continues for the suspect or suspects. No arrests have been made.

The Memphis police lieutenant is expected to be okay. Investigators said they talked to him soon after the incident to start piecing together what happened.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Monday outside the victim’s house on Cotton Row Drive in Olive Branch. That is in the Miller Farms subdivision.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect or suspects stopped at the victim’s driveway in a car and blocked the victim in as he was backing out of his driveway. Shots were fired. The victim was able to drive into a nearby field and get away.

“Basically, he drove into a neighbors yard and ran and called 911 at that time,” said Capt. Jeremy Dodson with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s sad you can’t leave your house, or go to work, or go to the store without someone getting hurt,” Olive Branch resident Cindy Crockett said.

Memphis police are helping with the investigation. Monday, the department said since the officer was a victim of a crime, it would not be releasing any information.

“An off-duty MPD officer was reported as a victim of a crime that occurred outside MPD’s jurisdiction. Due to the fact the officer is a victim of an ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

“At this point, it is one of [MPD’s] guys, so they’re going to want to help us as much as they can,” Dodson said.

Now, police continue to talk to witnesses and review video of the neighborhood caught on several smart doorbells.

Neighbors said it’s not often they see police in the neighborhood.

Police are still trying to determine a motive and if this crime was random or targeted.

If you have information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the DeSoto County non-emergency number at 662-469-8027.

