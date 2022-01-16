Wintry mix creates slushy road conditions across the Mid-South
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wintry weather is creating slushy road conditions across the Mid-South.
According to Jennifer Lawrence said crews have been out working to cleaner of major roads.
Action News 5 spoke with Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. He reported the roads were covered and slushy. He said he has seen TDOT crews out working to clear the roadways, but said the secondary roads are a bit worst.
Beasley recommends to stay off the road if you can.
