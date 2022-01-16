Wintry mix creates slushy road conditions across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wintry weather is creating slushy road conditions across the Mid-South.

According to Jennifer Lawrence said crews have been out working to cleaner of major roads.

Action News 5 spoke with Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. He reported the roads were covered and slushy. He said he has seen TDOT crews out working to clear the roadways, but said the secondary roads are a bit worst.

Beasley recommends to stay off the road if you can.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.