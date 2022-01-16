Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 3 PM Sunday

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow is falling across the Mid-South this morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 3 PM. Forecast models have come into a bit better agreement and accumulating snow in the Mid-South will amount to 1-3″ for most but heavier bands are expected and could drive up totals over 3″ in spots, especially along the I-40 corridor.

Send us your snow pictures!

TODAY: Snow will continue through the early morning with clouds gradually clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold but not as breezy with lows in the upper 20s and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

