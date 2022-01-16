Advertise with Us
Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman(WILX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are on the scene of a tree that fell onto Lowrance Road near Long Creek Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the large tree fell onto a passing car. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

