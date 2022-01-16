Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are on the scene of a tree that fell onto Lowrance Road near Long Creek Road Sunday afternoon.
Officers say the large tree fell onto a passing car. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.