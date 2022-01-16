Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are on the scene of a tree that fell onto Lowrance Road near Long Creek Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the large tree fell onto a passing car. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

SCSO traffic investigators are on the scene of a single vehicle accident at about 1:15 pm today on Lowrance Rd. east of Long Creek Rd. in southeast Shelby County. A large tree fell over onto a passing car. The lone 76-year-old female driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hrhRqKErVy — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 16, 2022

