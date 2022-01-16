Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run accident at Summer and Tillman Saturday evening.

Officers say one person was hit and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and no vehicle description has been provided.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

