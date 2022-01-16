Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run

Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run
Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run accident at Summer and Tillman Saturday evening.

Officers say one person was hit and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and no vehicle description has been provided.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Snow will be possible over the weekend.
Winter weather arrives tonight, bringing accumulating snow across the Mid-South
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022
Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson appeared in court today

Latest News

One killed in shooting on Winchester
One killed in shooting on Winchester
Police: One shot on South Bellevue
Police: One shot on South Bellevue
Two-car crash leaves two dead, others injured
Two-car crash leaves two dead, others injured
Single car crash sends one to hospital
Single car crash sends one to hospital