Mid-South road crews prepare for overnight winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As temperatures dropped on Saturday night, crews were at the ready in Tennessee and Arkansas to combat inclement weather.

Preparations had been taking place as early as Thursday.

The big worry was the rain washing away a lot of the salt brine that’s already been laid down.

“We’re in good shape,” said Dave Parker with ArDOT. “We spent yesterday getting equipment ready, getting equipment loaded, making sure the salt supplies are good to go.”

“Our priorities are going to be the interstate first,” said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT. “That’s the highest traveled route in our area, and then we move down from there.”

With this being a holiday weekend, people planning to travel, both Parker and Lawrence are asking drivers to make additional time in their travel plan and to always be mindful for the crews on the road.

“It’s a good reminder for folks to not crowd our workers and make sure they are giving them plenty of space to get out there and work,” Lawrence said.

“If you see our trucks, which you will, allow for more braking distance,” said Parker. “Take it easy, take it slow.”

Meanwhile in the city of Memphis, resources are on standby for freezing conditions on major city streets.

Public works is sending a message that not all roads will have been pretreated going into Saturday night.

“We’re a southern city, primarily,” said Robert Knecht, Memphis Public Works Director. “We only have 14 spreaders, so we do not treat all of the roads. We only treat major roads and bridges and overpasses, primarily, on those roads.”

The above all message is to stay safe, and if you don’t have to go out don’t go out.

Shelby County also has 9 trucks on standby, full of salt and sand, for their response to major county roads as well should the weather call for it.

There are resources where you can access road conditions and traffic patterns, including the apps for ArDOT and TDOT, as well as our app and here on our website.

