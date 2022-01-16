MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 2,056 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 203,128 and 2,804 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,052 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 24,806active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,556 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 35.9% for the week ending in January 8.

Shelby County is averaging 1,542 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

547,957 total people vaccinated

1,170,374 total vaccinations administered

10,792 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

