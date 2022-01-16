Advertise with Us
A few flurries possible tonight for a few otherwise dry through Tuesday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The wintry weather has moved out and most areas picked up between 1-3″. Tonight skies will be partly cloudy along with a slight chance of a few flurries northwest Tennessee and areas adjacent to Tennessee Rive Valley but most will stay dry. Our pattern will remain dry through Tuesday with our next rain maker arriving midweek.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and cold but not as breezy with lows near 30 and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

MLK DAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and winds northwest at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 30 and light winds.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows in the low 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows near 20.

