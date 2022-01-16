Early morning snowfall blankets the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While most people were sleeping early Sunday morning, a winter blast blanketed the Mid-South.

An inch to three inches of snow fell in most spots. Some areas received a little more.

Action News 5 viewers captured the snow falling overnight from West Memphis, Arkansas to Fayette County, Tennessee to northern Mississippi.

Sunrise revealed a winter wonderland of sorts with snow covering just about everything.

For many people, it was a beautiful sight to see and to capture for social media.

But the winter weather also created headaches and hazards, such as leaving thousands of people without power across all three Mid-South states.

At one-point early Sunday, MLGW reported more than 4,200 customers without power in Memphis. Crews got to work restoring power and the number of customers without power dropped throughout the day.

Entergy Arkansas reported over 3,500 customers without power Sunday morning, mostly in the northwestern part of the state, which got hit hardest.

About 380 Entergy customers in Crittenden County were also without power Sunday morning, according to Entergy’s outage map.

The winter storm also left Mid-South roadways covered in a layer of slush. The roadways were slick in some spots.

Some law enforcement agencies like Oxford Police urged caution for those who needed to get out.

The agency noted police had already responded to several wrecks by 9 a.m.

Officials across the region urged people to be careful.

“If you have to be out, we really ask you to be careful what you’re doing. And if you don’t have to be, stay home, stay warm,” said Chris Olson, director of DeSoto County Emergency Services.

For the most part, Mid-Southerners stayed off the roads, choosing to enjoy the snowfall from the comforts of home this holiday weekend.

