Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City Watch: Memphis juvenile missing

City Watch: Memphis juvenile missing
City Watch: Memphis juvenile missing(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile, Mia Belski, has been reported missing as of this afternoon.

According to MPD, she was last seen at the 900 block of Dillworth Street in a white pickup truck.

She was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye shirt, a brown jacket, blue jeans with white stars and pink Juicy Couture boots.

If seen, please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Snow will be possible over the weekend.
Winter weather arrives tonight, bringing accumulating snow across the Mid-South
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022
Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson appeared in court today

Latest News

Mid-South road crews prepare for overnight winter weather
Mid-South road crews prepare for overnight winter weather
COVID-19 tests go quickly at Memphis giveaway
COVID-19 tests go quickly at Memphis giveaway
Snow will be possible over the weekend.
Winter weather arrives tonight, bringing accumulating snow across the Mid-South
TDOT winter weather preps
Mid-South road crews prepare for overnight winter weather