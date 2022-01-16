Advertise with Us
36-year-old killed in overnight in single vehicle crash

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

It happened on the corner of Quito Road and West Union Road around 3:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a 36-year-old man died at the scene.

Right now, no name has been released.

Officials do not know what caused the crash or if it was weather related.

