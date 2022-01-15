Your First Alert to a very complex and ever changing weekend winter storm forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major winter storm has formed in the Plains that will impact much of the nation and the Mid-South this weekend. Forecast models have been changing with every update as they hone in on snow potential and amounts in our area. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of the Mid-South late Saturday into Sunday.

TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain for much of the day along with a gusty Northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

TONIGHT: Rain will change to snow late Saturday evening and overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20 with a gusty North wind. There is the potential for 1″ to 2″ of snow for much of the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few areas along the I-40 corridor could have higher amounts.

SUNDAY: Snow is likely during the early morning with clouds gradually clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures only in the mid 30s and falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Erin Thomas - First Alet Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.