Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to a very complex and ever changing weekend winter storm forecast

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of the Mid-South from Late Saturday into...
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of the Mid-South from Late Saturday into Sunday.(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major winter storm has formed in the Plains that will impact much of the nation and the Mid-South this weekend. Forecast models have been changing with every update as they hone in on snow potential and amounts in our area. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of the Mid-South late Saturday into Sunday.

TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain for much of the day along with a gusty Northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

TONIGHT: Rain will change to snow late Saturday evening and overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20 with a gusty North wind. There is the potential for 1″ to 2″ of snow for much of the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few areas along the I-40 corridor could have higher amounts.

SUNDAY: Snow is likely during the early morning with clouds gradually clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures only in the mid 30s and falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Erin Thomas - First Alet Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Saturday night.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson appeared in court today
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Tatyana Taylor
Woman facing charges after 2-year-old shot and killed by 5-year-old, affidavit says

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a very complex and ever changing weekend winter storm forecast
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 14, 2022
Mid-South crews prepare for oncoming winter weather
Mid-South crews prepare for oncoming winter weather
ARDOT is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best when it comes to winter weather.
Mid-South crews prepare for oncoming winter weather