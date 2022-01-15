Woman charged in death of 2-year-old in Memphis allegedly gave false report of the incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Memphis is facing multiple charges.

Tatyana Taylor, 22, faces serious charges, including reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, and a false offense report after investigators say she fabricated a story of what happened to a 2-year-old named Chavez.

The child was shot and killed Wednesday night on Clayton Drive in North Memphis.

According to the police affidavit, Taylor initially told police someone fired shots into the house, striking the child.

Police say Taylor later changed her story, saying in fact she left her gun unsecured on the nightstand in the bedroom and a 5-year-old picked it up and shot the 2-year-old in the chest.

Taylor told police she then took her gun outside and fired a round into the residence to make it look like someone else was responsible, then hid the weapon.

Police have long made the plea with gun owners to secure their weapons.

Taylor is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in 2020.

She was accused of getting into an argument with a woman at the drive-thru of a Taco Bell near downtown Memphis where she worked. Taylor threatened the woman and fired her weapon multiple times in the air.

A judge released her on her own recognizance.

Taylor pleaded guilty to that charge last week.

According to court records, Taylor planned to ask the judge for probation for the 2020 charge, but now she’s facing even more serious charges that could land her behind bars for a long time.

Gun locks are available at any Memphis police precinct and are free.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.