Winter Storm Warning for most of the Mid-South in effect at 9PM this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A winter storm will impact the Mid-South this tonight through early Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Mid-South from 9 Pm tonight through 3 PM Sunday. Forecast models have been all over the place the last few days but have come into better agreement with accumulating snow in the Mid-South of 1-3″ for most but haevier bands are expected and could drive up totals over 3″ in spots.

TONIGHT: Rain will change to snow late this evening and overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20 with a gusty North wind. There is the potential for 1″ to 3″ of snow for much of the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few areas along the I-40 corridor could have higher amounts.

SUNDAY: Snow is likely during the early morning with clouds gradually clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s and falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold but not as breezy with lows in the upper 20s and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

