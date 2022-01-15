Advertise with Us
Two-car crash leaves two dead, others injured

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Delano and Overton Crossing at 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Officers say two adults were pronounced dead on the scene and two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police say the have one person in custody and charges are pending in this ongoing investigation.

