Two-car crash leaves two dead, others injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Delano and Overton Crossing at 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

Officers say two adults were pronounced dead on the scene and two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police say the have one person in custody and charges are pending in this ongoing investigation.

At 11:20pm last night, officers responded to a two vehicle crash at Delano & Overton Crossing. Two adults were pronounced deceased on the scene and two juveniles were xported to LeBonheur critical. One person in custody. Charges pending. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 15, 2022

