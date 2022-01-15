Advertise with Us
Single car crash sends one to hospital

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a single vehicle crash at I20 and Watkins at 4:38 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This crash is still under investigation.

