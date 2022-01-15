Single car crash sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a single vehicle crash at I20 and Watkins at 4:38 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This crash is still under investigation.

At 4:38pm, officers responded to a single vehicle crash at westbound I-40 & Watkins. One person was xported to ROH critical. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 15, 2022

