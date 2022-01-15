Police: One shot on South Bellevue
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Bellevue at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officers say one woman was found shot. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspects responsible for the shooting were a man and woman in a dark colored Nissan Versa.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.