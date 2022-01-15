Police: One shot on South Bellevue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Bellevue at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers say one woman was found shot. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects responsible for the shooting were a man and woman in a dark colored Nissan Versa.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

