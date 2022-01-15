Advertise with Us
Mid-South city and county leaders helping to distribute COVID testing kits

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the omicron variant continues to cause supply chain and stocking issues, there’s one thing people around the country and in the Mid South can’t seem to find on the shelves - COVID-19 testing kits.

State health departments in the Mid-South are asking local leaders to give them a hand distributing supplies they do have.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says the city gave out about 500 free tests and hand sanitizer Friday.

“Most of the citizens here can’t find them in the stores. So, it’s important if we can get it in our hands, we can give it to them for them to have them,” said McClendon.

Across the river at Springdale Baptist Church in Memphis, District 7 Commissioner Tami Sawyer and the Shelby County Health Department are preparing to give out 300 free testing kits Saturday.

“I wanted to make sure that District 7 had access to the tests and I wanted to make sure that we did it right here in District 7,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer says the health department called on organizations and community leaders to help hand out hundreds of kits to areas that may not have access to them.

Once she learned some in her district are struggling to find the kits, Sawyer says she took action.

“I would really love to see the folks over here in Springdale and the folks in Hyde Park come on over, walk over, grab a kit, make sure that you and your family are able to get tested,” said Sawyer. “Especially with us being in school and folks having to get on buses and go to work.

For those living in Shelby County, especially in District 7, the testing kit giveaway starts Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Springdale Baptist Church parking lot. There is a one-kit limit per person and you do have to show proof of Memphis residency.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

