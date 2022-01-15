Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged with multiple robberies at Kroger stores in Memphis

Man charged with multiple robberies at Kroger stores in Memphis
Man charged with multiple robberies at Kroger stores in Memphis(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in several robberies at Kroger grocery stores in Memphis.

Chriszale Samuels, 22, is charged with four counts of robbery and two counts of criminal attempt robbery.

The incidents happened from November 2021 through December 2021. Kroger grocery stores on Kirby Parkway, Poplar, North Germantown, and Austin Peay were robbed. There was an attempted robbery at Kroger on South Mendenhall and also at the North Germantown location.

Samuels was arrested Jan. 11 at a home on Fizer Avenue. According to an affidavit, all the clothing worn during the robberies and a loaded 9mm handgun were found.

The affidavit says Samuels gave a verbal admission to committing the crimes. He was given a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Saturday night.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
2 men in critical condition after shot inside car in Memphis
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
Southaven Middle School
Southaven Middle School students offered ‘shapewear’ to discuss body image concerns in female students
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail

Latest News

Young Dolph murder suspect appears in court on for unrelated case
Young Dolph murder suspect appears in court on for unrelated charge
Mid-South crews prepare for oncoming winter weather
Mid-South crews prepare for oncoming winter weather
ARDOT is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best when it comes to winter weather.
Mid-South crews prepare for oncoming winter weather
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19