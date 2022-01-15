Man charged with multiple robberies at Kroger stores in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in several robberies at Kroger grocery stores in Memphis.

Chriszale Samuels, 22, is charged with four counts of robbery and two counts of criminal attempt robbery.

The incidents happened from November 2021 through December 2021. Kroger grocery stores on Kirby Parkway, Poplar, North Germantown, and Austin Peay were robbed. There was an attempted robbery at Kroger on South Mendenhall and also at the North Germantown location.

Samuels was arrested Jan. 11 at a home on Fizer Avenue. According to an affidavit, all the clothing worn during the robberies and a loaded 9mm handgun were found.

The affidavit says Samuels gave a verbal admission to committing the crimes. He was given a $10,000 bond.

