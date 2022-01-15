Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction of the multi-million dollar revitalization of Liberty Park is moving right along.

The state-of-the-art sports and events center will be equipped with indoor basketball and volleyball courts that can also be used for wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.

The park will also have entertainment venues, dining, retail, office space, two hotels, and apartments. Officials say construction remains on pace to be completed by the end of 2022.

