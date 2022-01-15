Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Liberty Park in Memphis on track to be completed in 2022
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction of the multi-million dollar revitalization of Liberty Park is moving right along.

The state-of-the-art sports and events center will be equipped with indoor basketball and volleyball courts that can also be used for wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.

The park will also have entertainment venues, dining, retail, office space, two hotels, and apartments. Officials say construction remains on pace to be completed by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

