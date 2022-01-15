Heath department reports highest COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour period since Feb. 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 2,235 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths over the last 24 hours.
This is the highest amount of deaths reported within a 24-hour period since February 5, 2021. It is also one of the highest daily reported deaths we have seen since that pandemic began in March 2020.
This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 201,072 and 2,781 deaths since the pandemic began.
SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,152 cases per day for the last seven days.
There are currently 24,863 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,310 of them are pediatric cases.
SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 35.9% for the week ending in January 8. This is down7.2% from the previous week.
Shelby County is averaging 1,492 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.
Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:
- 547,383 total people vaccinated
- 1,167,857 total vaccinations administered
- 10,446 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.
