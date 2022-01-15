Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Heath department reports highest COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour period since Feb. 2021

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/15/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 2,235 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This is the highest amount of deaths reported within a 24-hour period since February 5, 2021. It is also one of the highest daily reported deaths we have seen since that pandemic began in March 2020.

SCHD COVID-19 data dashboard 1/15/22(Shelby County Health Department)

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 201,072 and 2,781 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,152 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 24,863 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 6,310 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 35.9% for the week ending in January 8. This is down7.2% from the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 1,492 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 78.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 547,383 total people vaccinated
  • 1,167,857 total vaccinations administered
  • 10,446 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

