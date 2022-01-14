Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Young Dolph murder suspect faces judge in Shelby County

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One suspect charged in the murder of rapper Young Dolph faced a judge in Shelby County Thursday.

Cornelius Smith, 32, sits at 201 Poplar without bond.

It was a short hearing, lasting less than one minute. Smith appeared handcuffed in a red jumpsuit and a mask.

He was indicted on attempted first-degree murder charges, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

Smith was arrested Dec. 9 in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz used in the shooting death of Young Dolph. That Mercedes was stolen in a carjacking Nov. 10 at a Kroger gas station and found abandoned behind a residence in Orange Mound shortly after Young Dolph’s homicide Nov. 17.

The other man charged in connection to Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was captured in Indiana.

And another man, Shundale Barnett, who is originally from Memphis but lives in Dallas, faces charges of accessory after the fact for helping Johnson.

As for Smith, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

“He has a prior from 2011,” she said. “A criminal attempt aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in which he received a three-year sentence.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Wednesday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said other arrests could be possible down the line.

Smith’s next court date is Jan. 18.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Law enforcement releases more information on suspects in Young Dolph murder investigation
Shelby County Sheriff's Office on scene of Wolfe River rescue
Man dies after rescued from Wolf River
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Crash blocks traffic on both sides of I-240
Crashes block traffic in both directions on I-240
The heaviest snow and highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of I-40 Sunday.
First Alert to snow this weekend

Latest News

901 Bloc Squad works to calm Memphis communities in the wake of violence
901 Bloc Squad works to calm Memphis communities in the wake of violence
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine and testing requirement for large businesses
Investigators: Protecting yourself from scam callers after your money
Investigators: Protecting yourself from scam callers after your money
Young Dolph murder suspect faces judge in Shelby County
Young Dolph murder suspect faces judge in Shelby County
Young Dolph murder suspect faces judge in Shelby County
Young Dolph murder suspect faces judge in Shelby County