Woman facing charges after 2-year-old shot and killed by 5-year-old, affidavit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing charges after a toddler was shot and killed earlier this week.

Tatyana Taylor is charged with reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and false reporting.

On Tuesday, police responded to 2115 Clayton Ave. where the young boy was suffering a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members identified the young victim as a 2-year-old boy named Chavez.

According to the police affidavit, the residents said they were listening to music when they heard gunshots and went upstairs to find the boy shot.

Officers took the residents to the police station for questioning. The police affidavit says Taylor initially said someone fired shots into the home but changed her story, saying a 5-year-old inside the house shot the 2-year-old with her gun that was unsecured on a bedroom nightstand.

The affidavit says Taylor admitted to taking the gun outside to fire it inside the home, then hid it before officers arrived.

Records show Taylor pleaded guilty last week to a charge of reckless endangerment with a weapon related to an October 2020 incident. She was released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.