Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman facing charges after 2-year-old shot and killed by 5-year-old, affidavit says

Tatyana Taylor
Tatyana Taylor(Shelby County Jail)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing charges after a toddler was shot and killed earlier this week.

Tatyana Taylor is charged with reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and false reporting.

On Tuesday, police responded to 2115 Clayton Ave. where the young boy was suffering a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members identified the young victim as a 2-year-old boy named Chavez.

According to the police affidavit, the residents said they were listening to music when they heard gunshots and went upstairs to find the boy shot.

Officers took the residents to the police station for questioning. The police affidavit says Taylor initially said someone fired shots into the home but changed her story, saying a 5-year-old inside the house shot the 2-year-old with her gun that was unsecured on a bedroom nightstand.

The affidavit says Taylor admitted to taking the gun outside to fire it inside the home, then hid it before officers arrived.

Records show Taylor pleaded guilty last week to a charge of reckless endangerment with a weapon related to an October 2020 incident. She was released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Memphis police chief verbally reprimanded after duty weapon stolen from car
Southaven Middle School
Southaven Middle School students offered ‘shapewear’ to discuss body image concerns in female students
2 men in critical condition after shot inside car in Memphis
One man dead, another injured after shot inside car in Memphis
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Saturday night.
First Alert to a snow storm this weekend
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail
Young Dolph murder suspect booked into Shelby County jail

Latest News

Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Man charged in deadly I-240 crash in Memphis
Lafayette County Schools
Lafayette Co schools to close extra day due to staffing shortage
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 9,000 daily cases reported for first time
Warming center to open for approaching winter weather
Warming center at Marion Hale Community Center to open for winter weather weekend