Winter weather arrives tonight bringing snow accumulations across the Mid-South

By Brittney Bryant and Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major winter storm has formed in the Plains that the Mid-South beginning this evening and into Sunday.

Satellite and Radar as of 7 AM CT Saturday, January 15, 2022
A Winter Storm Watch (blue) is in effect for a large portion of the Mid-South late Saturday into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Memphis says they “anticipate upgrades and changes to this by the afternoon.”

As of 7 AM CT Saturday, a Winter Storm Watch (blue) is in effect for the entire Action News 5...
Today (Saturday) will be cloudy with periods of rain for much of the day, then transitioning to late this evening and overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20 with a gusty North wind.

Snow is likely during the early morning with clouds gradually clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures only in the mid 30s and falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

10 PM Saturday Futurecast - Rain will change to snow late Saturday evening and overnight as...
There is the potential for 2″ to 4″ of snow for much of the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few areas along the I-40 corridor could have higher amounts.

Potentially snow accumulation this weekend (Jan 15-16, 2022)
Please keep checking back with us for updates. We will post daily video updates with timing and forecasted snow totals on our First Alert Weather App.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

