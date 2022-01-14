Winter Storm Watch in effect for portions of the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Saturday night through Sunday night, which means accumulating snow is possible. However, today will be dry with increasing clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s today. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 53 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in lower 40s. Winds: East 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive over the weekend and bring in a winter storm. It will start off as all rain on Saturday and then will slowly transition to snow late Saturday night as cold air filters into the area. This will likely become a band of heavy snow that sticks around for most of the morning and afternoon Sunday. Snowfall totals will be 1-3″ for most of the area, but some areas could receive 5 or more inches. The highest totals will likely be north of I-40, but there is still some uncertainty with where the heaviest snow will fall on Sunday. You should prepare for dangerous driving conditions on Sunday and Monday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon and then drop to the 20s that night. High temperatures will be in the 30s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 40s Monday. This means that much of the snow will melt on Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, a cold front on Wednesday will bring highs back down to the 30s on Thursday. This front may also bring a chance for snow showers.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.