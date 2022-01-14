Winter storm to impact the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major winter storm that will impact much of the eastern half of the nation will move through the Mid-South bringing rain changing to snow this weekend. Accumulation of an inch or more is likely for much of the Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County with higher amounts possible north and south of the I-40 corridor.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain for much of the day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will change to snow late Saturday night as lows fall into the mid to upper 20s. Snow will continue to fall through the morning Sunday and taper off around midday or shortly after along with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 40 and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures near 50, and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with afternoon highs only in the lower 30s.

