Warming center at Marion Hale Community Center to open for winter weather weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced that the warming center at the Marion Hale Community Center will be back open this weekend as forecast predict low temperatures and chances of snow.

The warming center will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, and will remain open until 7 a.m. Monday, January 17.

The center is being put in place for residents who need to escape low temperatures after normal business hours for city government buildings. The center has limited resources and is not intended to replace services provided by a shelter.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, anyone that would like to enter the warming center will be required to take a COVID-19 test prior to entering as well as follow social distancing guidelines. Masking is strongly encouraged for anyone that enters the center.

Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from the Memphis Un ion Mission - (901-)-829-8403 - or The Salvation Army - (901-529-4545.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.